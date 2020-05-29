Duncanville HS seniors pick up caps & gowns

Duncanville High School’s graduating seniors from the class of 2020 picked up their caps and gowns a little differently on May 27. Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, some 975 seniors were seen driving through the main entrance of the Duncanville HS campus, through 2 p.m.

Duncanville HS Principal Michael McDonald said cars joined the procession as they arrived, giving the senior’s name to someone at the main entrance. Cars lined up according to the student’s last name, with someone stationed at their aisle who called in the graduate’s name. They then proceeded to the table to collect their cap and gown package.

The actual graduation ceremony is planned for Globe Life Field June 20. Principal McDonald said they are meeting with Globe Life officials to finalize plans for tickets, parking, and safety guidelines for the ceremony. Each graduating senior will receive five tickets for distribution.

Duncanville HS Valedictorian & Salutatorian

In keeping with the school’s tradition, both the Valedictorian and the Salutatorian of the 2020 Duncanville High School class will speak at the ceremony.

The 2020 valedictorian for Duncanville High School is Daniella Padron Castilla. Daniella plans to attend Swarthmore College, where she will study civil engineering. While attending Duncanville HS, Daniella was active on the tennis team, and a member of the National Honor Society. She also participated in Youth & Government and Student Council. Her favorite high school memory was playing tennis and going to tournaments with the tennis team.

Salutatorian Julia Bowers will attend Boston College. Julia participated in Youth & Government four years, and was a national qualifier. She served as President of the National Honor Society, and was also Treasurer of the Duncanville HS Senior Class. Her favorite memory from high school was attending the last Youth & Government State Conference with her best friends.

Principal McDonald said Duncanville HS is waiting for guidance from the TEA before making a decision about reopening this August. The start of extracurricular activities like band practice, choir practice, or football practice, are also waiting for TEA to make a decision.

