Dallas County COVID-19 Case Count Tops 12,000

Dallas County COVId-19 Cases Are Not Declining

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 7, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 263 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,093, including 264 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and expired in the facility.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 264 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend we’ve seen the last few days as far as the number of new cases, and today’s person in their 20s, with no underlying health conditions, is a reminder that COVID-19 can affect all people. It’s particularly important as people participate in large groups and activities, that they maintain a 6 foot distance. For the protesters, I’ve partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to provide hand sanitizer and masks to everyone who needs them. Please get those from your organizers and use them. Also, we are providing tests free of charge to people who’ve participated in these mass gathering protests. The tests are being done by Parkland and your information will not be shared with law enforcement. Please know your status to protect yourself, your family, and the community. The Public Health Committee reiterates the extreme importance of avoiding large crowds, maintaining a 6 foot distance, wearing your face covering on public transportation and at businesses and using good hand hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

