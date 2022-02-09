Raising Cane’s Donates $35,000 To Patriot Paws In Honor of Betty White

Facebook

Popular chicken finger brand hosted two-week online fundraiser in support of Patriot Paws in honor of what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday

DALLAS (Feb. 9, 2022) – In honor of the late Betty White, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers teamed up with its Customers to show support for the beloved actress, who was dedicated to bettering the lives of animals in need.

Ahead of what would be White’s 100th birthday, Raising Cane’s launched a fundraising campaign in partnership with Patriot Paws– a nonprofit organization that trains and gives service dogs of the highest quality to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities at no cost. From Jan. 16-31, through its social media platforms, Raising Cane’s asked Customers to donate to Patriot Paws so the nonprofit can name a puppy after the Hollywood icon and provide the trained service dog to a veteran in need.

After Raising Cane’s made a donation and accepted Customers’ contributions, the popular chicken finger brand is now ready to donate $35,000 to officially sponsor Betty. She is the fifth puppy that Cane’s has previously named through donations.

“We’re so grateful for the support Todd Graves and everyone at Raising Cane’s has given Patriot Paws over the years,” said Lori Stevens, founder and executive director of Patriot Paws Service Dogs. “We are excited to see all the great things their newest sponsored pup, Betty, will do once she arrives on campus!”

“Pet welfare is one of the pillars of our Community involvement,” said Founder and CEO Todd Graves, who named his restaurant after his beloved yellow Lab. “We’ve been a proud partner of Patriot Paws for three years, providing service dogs for our veterans.”

