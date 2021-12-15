Foundation & DeSoto City Council to Co-Host Toy & Food Give Away

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO PARTNERS WITH CHRIS HOWELL FOUNDATION FOR HOLIDAY GIFT EVENT

In the spirit of the season, The City of DeSoto is partnering with the Chris Howell Foundation to distribute toys and food for as many as 500 kids and up 250 DeSoto families in need at Les Zeiger Park in DeSoto on December 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, the organization has partnered with the City of Desoto to broaden its reach to serve more metroplex residents. The Foundation will distribute action toys, dolls, games, puzzles, stuffed animals, and more for school age children plus food boxes for the entire family. Event pre-registration required.

WHO: City of DeSoto and the Chris Howell Foundation

WHAT: Gifts/food for school age children *DeSoto residents only (limited to two gifts per family with children present)

WHEN: Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Les Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive, Desoto, TX 75115

REGISTER: Call 214-760-4818 or email [email protected] to pre-register or follow this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-howell-foundation-holiday-toys-food-giveaway-desoto-tickets-216361833067 for the Eventbrite registration page.