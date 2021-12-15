Dallas County Labs Detect First Case of Omicron, 16 Additional Deaths Reported

Facebook

New COVID-19 Cases Expected To Continue Rising Across North Texas

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 415 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 286 confirmed cases and 129 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 353,675 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 65,680 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 5,387 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

“Although it is not in today’s epidemiological data for Dallas County due to ongoing investigation, Dallas labs have sequenced our first Omicron case. And this adds to the Omicron cases we already have here in north Texas. Our case count has been up in the last week and we are showing signs that our number of new cases will continue to grow in the coming days.

With the fast replication of Omicron in areas where it has already become established, it is imperative that those who are unvaccinated get vaccinated and those who are vaccinated get boosted. We must also renew our resolve to mask in public indoor settings outside our own home. And when you have others over to your home or go to Christmas or holiday parties and events and others’ homes, wear a mask. Scientists tell us it is very helpful to open up windows to get a cross draft ventilation through close indoor space when visiting with people outside your home.

The pleasant weather lately makes this a very simple thing to do to increase your safety. It’s also important that we maintain six foot distance, wash our hands frequently, and make good choices about where we choose to go. If you can shop online, please do so. Many retailers still are offering to get purchases delivered to your home well before Christmas Eve, but the time for that is rapidly closing.

Avoid high concentrations of people as omicron begins to spread. I do encourage everyone to enjoy the holiday season, but to do so safely so that your family, our community, and our economy can come out of this busy holiday season in as healthy and strong of a state as is possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The 16 additional deaths being reported today include the following: