Dallas County Labs Detect First Case of Omicron, 16 Additional Deaths Reported

New COVID-19 Cases Expected To Continue Rising Across North Texas
Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 415 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 286 confirmed cases and 129 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 353,675 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 65,680 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 5,387 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.
“Although it is not in today’s epidemiological data for Dallas County due to ongoing investigation, Dallas labs have sequenced our first Omicron case. And this adds to the Omicron cases we already have here in north Texas. Our case count has been up in the last week and we are showing signs that our number of new cases will continue to grow in the coming days.
With the fast replication of Omicron in areas where it has already become established, it is imperative that those who are unvaccinated get vaccinated and those who are vaccinated get boosted. We must also renew our resolve to mask in public indoor settings outside our own home. And when you have others over to your home or go to Christmas or holiday parties and events and others’ homes, wear a mask. Scientists tell us it is very helpful to open up windows to get a cross draft ventilation through close indoor space when visiting with people outside your home.
The pleasant weather lately makes this a very simple thing to do to increase your safety. It’s also important that we maintain six foot distance, wash our hands frequently, and make good choices about where we choose to go. If you can shop online, please do so. Many retailers still are offering to get purchases delivered to your home well before Christmas Eve, but the time for that is rapidly closing.
Avoid high concentrations of people as omicron begins to spread. I do encourage everyone to enjoy the holiday season, but to do so safely so that your family, our community, and our economy can come out of this busy holiday season in as healthy and strong of a state as is possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The 16 additional deaths being reported today include the following:
- A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.