FORT WORTH’S NEW FALL ART FESTIVAL PARTNERS WITH NORTH TEXAS CRAFT ORGANIZATIONS TO PRESENT DEMONSTRATIONS ON THE LAWN AT WRMC, OCTOBER 20, 21 & 22, 2023

Fort Worth, Texas – 2023… The Art Worth Festival has partnered with the Wood Turners of North Texas, The North Texas Blacksmith Association, and SiNaCa Studios Glass School, as well as individual artists, to present demonstrations of the fine craft disciplines which they have mastered on the lawn at Will Rogers Memorial Center, October 20, 21 & 22.

These partnerships are aimed at educating the public about the techniques and skills involved in creating works of art in 3D media, such as glass, metal, wood, and clay. Arts education designed to further public appreciation for the visual arts is the paramount goal of the Art Worth Festival, a celebration of visual arts and classical music, staging its second annual exhibition October 20, 21 & 22, on the lawn at Will Rogers Memorial Center, at 3401 West Lancaster Avenue, in Fort Worth Texas.

The North Texas Blacksmith Association strives to promote the art & craft of blacksmithing to the public, as well as to broaden the scope of the craft of blacksmithing among its practitioners. NTxBA members also perform demonstrations, such as those scheduled for the Art Worth Festival.

The Wood Turners of North Texas boast more than 150 members; the organization is dedicated to providing opportunities for members to develop both their technical and creative skills as turners through practical demonstrations and workshops, as well as to public education initiatives, such as the demonstrations they have planned over the Art Worth Festival’s three-day window.

SiNaCa Glass Studio has become a treasured part of Fort Worth’s arts scene, focused on promoting glass as an artistic medium, and providing accessible, educational experiences for the general public. Their glassblowing skills will be on display at Art Worth, on Sunday, October 22.

Other demonstrations include wheel thrown pottery, with clay magically transformed into useful works of art, throughout the festival hours, which are Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The Art Worth Festival will also feature exhibitions by 80 Artists, who have been selected by a panel of arts professionals, from among hundreds of applicants. The artists exhibiting at Art Worth Fest were chosen for their superlative level of skill, in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as many who work in 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.

Additionally, the three-day event showcases Classical Music performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to TCU’s Opera Studio. A full selection of Food & Libations will be available, too!

Admission to the festival is free, and the area provides ample parking. Festival hours are Friday & Saturday, from 10am to 6pm; Sunday, from 11am to 4pm. There is more about the festival on Art Worth’s website <www.artworthfest.org>, or on

