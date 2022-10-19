Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

Facebook

AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (32-37-40-58-62), but not the red Powerball number (15).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

