Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, TDLR Release New PSA With Tips For Avoiding Credit Card Skimmers

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) have released a new public service announcement with helpful tips for avoiding possible credit card skimmers in gas pumps.

The video on TDLR’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/M1bhDP722LU) discusses how thieves sometimes attach credit card skimmers on gas pumps to steal payment card information from customers when they purchase fuel.

Most skimmers have been placed deep inside the cabinet and it won’t be obvious that something’s wrong, but there are still some things consumers can check for before using a credit card at a gas station:

Look at the pump and cabinet – does it look damaged, or look like it’s been tampered with?

Wiggle the card slot – is it loose?

Look at the keypad – is it loose or does it look like something has been placed on top of it?

Additional ways consumers can protect themselves:

Always use a credit card, not a debit card, if they’re not going to pay cash – this protects the PIN and prevents access to a bank account

Set card usage or transaction alerts for bank and credit card accounts. Most major banks offer apps that allow real-time monitoring of accounts.

Regularly monitor credit card and bank statements for fraudulent charges or suspicious transactions

When possible, don’t swipe the credit card – use tap to pay or use a trusted payment app on a mobile phone to pay for fuel

Whether a credit card skimmer is found by a consumer, a service technician or a merchant, the merchant is responsible for immediately notifying law enforcement and disabling all dispensers where skimmers have been located until law enforcement or TDLR investigators can remove the device. Merchants also are required by state law to notify TDLR within 24 hours. Merchants and consumers should report skimmers via the TDLR website: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/ Skimmers.

The FCIC, which coordinates law enforcement investigations into organized financial fraud, was the first statewide unit of its kind in the United States and operates as a partnership between TDLR and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. TDLR regulates motor fuel metering and quality and collects consumer complaints and merchant reports related to credit card skimmers. The Smith County DA aggressively investigates and prosecutes criminals engaging in organized financial crimes such as fraud related to gasoline pump skimmers.