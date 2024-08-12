Harmony Science Academy – Plano Receives Generous Support from Subaru Loves Learning Partnership

Facebook

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH] – Harmony Science Academy – Plano is thrilled to announce a generous donation from the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a part of Subaru of America’s commitment to supporting education. The school has been awarded $3,000 in funding, along with $250 gift cards for teachers, to be used for purchasing school supplies and materials.

This funding comes at a crucial time as Harmony Science Academy – Plano prepares for the new school year, continuing to strive for excellence in education by providing students with the resources they need to succeed. The $3,000 donation will be utilized to enhance classroom environments, support educational programs, and ensure that students have access to the tools necessary for their academic growth. In addition to the school-wide funding, the $250 gift cards will empower individual teachers to personalize their classrooms with materials that directly benefit their students’ learning experiences. Teachers will have the opportunity to select supplies that align with their unique teaching styles and the needs of their students, fostering a more engaging and productive educational environment.

Subaru Loves Learning is a key initiative of Subaru of America’s commitment to supporting local communities and promoting educational excellence. By partnering with schools across the country, Subaru aims to create a positive impact on students’ academic journeys and contribute to the overall success of educational institutions, believing that “all students deserve an equal opportunity for a quality education.”

Harmony Science Academy – Plano is proud to be a part of this meaningful partnership and looks forward to using these resources to continue building a nurturing, innovative, and dynamic learning environment for all students.

To learn more about Subaru Loves Learning and explore partnership opportunities, please visit their website.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ HarmonyTexas.