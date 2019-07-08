The Festival of Independent Theatres (FIT) returns to the Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake July 12-Aug. 3. The most diverse offering of summer time entertainment in town, the 2019 lineup includes eight independent theatre companies.

Some of the groups are long-time participants while others are new to FIT. The groups perform eight one-act plays, paired in two-show blocks. Two brand new cabaret performances are also on the schedule, featuring two divas from the thriving Dallas music scene.

Jodi Crawford Wright shares her memories of childhood in “Songs My Mama Taught Me.” Kathryn Taylor Rose returns to FIT with her new show, “Nobody Knows What They’re Doing.”

WingSpan Theatre Co. Returns

FIT founding member WingSpan Theatre Co. makes their 21 consecutive appearance at the festival. Their production, “Jo and Louisa,” an imagined conversation between Louisa May Alcott and Jo March (the author of “Little Women” and her best-known character) is written by acclaimed local playwright Isabella Russell-Ides. This production is the fourth work by Russell-Ides to premiere at the festival.

Two other FIT companies who are known for their comedic flair return again to this year’s event. Matt and Kim Lyle star in the offbeat “Nerve” by Adam Szymkowicz for Bootstraps Comedy Theater. Audacity Theatre Lab presents “The Beast of Hyperborea,” Brad McEntire’s Victorian adventure tale.

Imprint Theatreworks also returns to present “Dirty Dirty Night Squirrel,”written by Cameron Casey, from their First Impressions Reading Series. FIT newcomers are Leos Ensemble with “small hours,” Lily & Joan Theatre Company with “Marilyn, Pursued by a Bear,” Flexible Grey Theatre Company with “Sky’s the Limit,” and The Very Good Dance Theatre with “The 1st Annual Gay Show.”

Additional works presented at the festival are by Dallas writer/creators Nicole Neely, Colby Calhoun, and William Acker; and by Austinite Lane Michael Stanley.

All performances take place at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive at White Rock Lake in Dallas. Four week passes are on sale now for the entire festival priced at $70 (plus $3 handling fee). Two week passes are priced at $60 plus $3 handling fee for July 12-21 and July 25-Aug. 3. A Saturday pass (six shows) is $40 (plus $3 handling fee) for July 20, 27, and Aug. 3. Single tickets are $18 plus $2 handling fee. Tickets are available at the Bath House venue, or by calling 1-800-617-6904. Tickets are also available online at festivalofindependenttheatres.org.

