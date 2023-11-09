Fan Favorite Returns to DQ: REESE’S(R) Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat of The Month

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (November 9, 2023) – November’s sweet and chocolatey blizzard® of the Month brings back a classic fan favorite for fall, the REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat.

Slightly salty, oh-so-sweet one-of-a-kind peanut butter flavor is November’s Blizzard of the Month featuring REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham. Blended with our world-famous DQ® soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping. The result? Genius!

Available for a limited time at participating DQ restaurants in Texas, the sweet comfort of the REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat is just like those falling autumn leaves – once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Fun fact for trivia night – in 1928, aspiring candymaker H.B. Reese, an employee of The Hershey Company, invented his eponymous delight in the basement of his Hershey, PA, home.

Perfect for dine in, drive-thru and take-out, as well as delivery where available, November’s REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat is at your fingertips through the super-convenient DQ Texas mobile app. Sign up for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas,” learn about great deals and earn rewards. New users receive a free Blizzard Treat (any size) or a Hungr-Buster® just for signing up.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.