Make Family Memories At Holiday at the Arboretum

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, features three large-scale outdoor exhibits to get people in the holiday spirit: The Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and the 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree. These displays are creatively designed for the 66-acre garden and are open to the public both in the daytime and evening. Visitors to the historic DeGolyer House can experience the epitome of holiday enchantment at the Christmas Classics exhibit. The festival opens November 9 and runs through January 5, 2024.

Holiday at the Arboretum also showcases live, seasonal performances from local schools, churches, community groups and professionals in The Christmas Village. Other special events include holiday tea (daily), vendor markets (select weekends) and more. Updated details and advanced tickets are available on the website.

Holiday at the Arboretum

“Holiday at the Arboretum is the best place to bring people of all ages to visit to make holiday memories,” said Dallas Arboretum Board Chair Will McDaniel. “Children can meet Santa Claus before the family enjoys The Christmas Village with charming holiday shops and the stunning 23-foot-tall German-built Christmas Pyramid. The garden is also the perfect place for a holiday stroll.”

Holiday at the Arboretum hosts an official Opening Ceremony on November 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. To view the lighting of the entire garden, visitors should head for the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid at 7 p.m. On November 9, Holiday at the Arboretum officially opens during the daytime and nighttime. The garden opens during the evening hours until 9 p.m. on select days.

“Lighting up the holidays is one of our favorite ways to spread joy and support our community during this special season, said Andrea Russell, senior vice president at Reliant. “As a longtime supporter of the Dallas Arboretum, we’re excited to join with them once again on this fabulous holiday display that continues to impress year after year.”

The Christmas Village

Inspired by European Christmas Markets, or Christkindlmarket, The Christmas Village is comprised of charming shops and façades representing a quaint European hamlet. The Christmas Village is wonderful during the day, but it’s magical at night with lighted trees, shop owners passing out samples and live entertainment. Each house is individually designed for the Dallas Arboretum, with the Christmas Village as an attraction for everyone. Santa Claus has his own house and a sleigh for photo opportunities on select dates in Nov. and Dec.

The Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid, a 23-foot-tall German-built structure, features hand-carved elements, lighting and character movement on every level. The Weber Pyramid is the perfect complement to the Christmas Village as the signature element in Pyramid Square. An Edelweiss Haus serves food and drinks and includes a larger biergarten and performance area.

Holiday at the DeGolyer House

Experience the Christmas Classics exhibit inside the historic DeGolyer House. Visionary designer Michael Hamilton has spent 23 years creating the exhibit, which embodies traditional Christmas charm with an array of Santas, angels, nativities and nutcrackers. The display features a new collection of more than 600 nutcrackers recently acquired by the Arboretum.

Holiday at the Arboretum also features the return of the Dazzling Musical Tree, a 50-foot-tall tree animated with more than 42,000 lights and merry holiday tunes, presented on the hour and every half hour of the day and evening on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn.

The 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos

Guests can continue to enjoy the 25-foot-tall Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of The 12 Days of Christmas with some updated characters. The gazebos come to life at night beginning November 9, except for Thanksgiving Day (closed) and December 24 (closes at 5 p.m.), December 25 (closed) and New Year’s Eve (closes at 5 p.m.). These glass gazebos resemble an oversize music box with mannequins and animals that move along with music and lighting.

Holiday at the Arboretum has more than a million lights throughout the garden, trimming the historic homes and the 30-foot-tall spruce tree in the center of the garden. It’s the perfect place for getting into the holiday spirit.

Holiday at the Arboretum Advance Tickets Required

Tickets, which range from $13-$35, are required for entry for the garden. Guests are encouraged to reserve preferred dates early. Visit dallasarboretum.org.

In addition to Reliant as presenting sponsor, other sponsors include Kirkland & Ellis, Century Glass, Accelerando, Haynes & Boone, Matthews Southwest, Rosewood and Movestar.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. The garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Festival daytime admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and older, and $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. On-site parking is $11. Evening tickets range from $13-$35.