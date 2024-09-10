Enjoy The Fall Weather With Solo Stove Products, S’mores, Pizza & More

Kristin Barclay
man and woman with champagne glasses on Solo Stove firepit
Solo Stove firepit with lid photo courtesy Solo Stove

When we woke up this morning, the air was crisp, leaves were falling, and we were reminded that it was the perfect weather for sitting by the firepit and enjoying our Solo Stove products.

And today, Solo Stove launched a new product the Surround Lite. The Surround Lite is a new fire pit accessory thoughtfully designed to elevate your Solo Stove fire pit’s safety and style. This sleek, compact barrier fits seamlessly into any outdoor space, ideal for enhancing smaller backyards and patios. Designed to prevent unwanted contact with your fire pit, it offers durable, fire-resistant protection that ensures peace of mind for years to come.

Surround Lite Highlights:

• 360-Degree Protection: Prevents unwanted contact with your fire pit’s outer wall
• Durable Fabric: Made from solution-dyed acrylic with UV resistance
• Elevated Design: Featuring reversible black and heather gray panels with logo customization options available
• Easy Attachment: Securely fastens to your Solo Stove using detachable clips
• Compact Fit: design fits seamlessly into any outdoor setting
• Available for the Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0MSRP: Ranger ($149.99), Bonfire ($199.99), Yukon ($249.99)

Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit, by Solo Stove ($249.99)

Screenshot 2024-09-09 at 11.39.47 AM.png

Solo Stove’s best-selling fire pit features smokeless 360° Signature Airflow Technology and utilizes stainless steel to maintain high durability. Bonfire 2.0 is big enough for backyard gatherings but can be easily moved by one person thanks to its included carry case.

Pi Prime, by Solo Stove ($349.99)

Screenshot 2024-09-09 at 11.40.38 AM.png
A gas-fired backyard pizza oven featuring Solo Stove’s Signature Airflow and Demi Dome Construction – meaning it will capture and maintain heat for the perfect pizza, every time. It’s also their most affordable model to date! Our pizza oven is our favorite way to make dinner, whether we’re tossing pies onto the stone or cooking steaks.

Want The Perfect Spot For Watching Football With Friends?

Terraflame makes that easy and stylish with its new outdoor furniture set.

 

Terraflame by Solo Stove Furniture

outdoor funriture set
Photo credit Terraflame

This brand new set consists of the 1903 Loveseat, 1903 Gel Fuel Fire Coffee Table, and the Terraflame Ottoman by Solo Stove. The pieces are also sold as a bundle in the Terraflame 4 Piece Seating Set by Solo Stove.

Each piece is made from HDPE (high-density polyethylene) for maximum durability, including UV and moisture resistance. Cushions are machine-washable. And, incredibly, the furniture can be assembled by one person in less than 90 seconds. No need to recruit friends to help (unless you want!), no need for specialized tools, no need for a giant garage. Simple, easy assembly makes it possible to completely transform a backyard or patio space in moments.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
