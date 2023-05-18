Encounter Pirates, Mermaids and More At Legends of the Seas at Scarborough Faire® This Weekend

Facebook

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 15, 2023): The Legends of the Seas come alive at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) this weekend, May 20 & 21, 2023, with Pirates, Mermaids, and all manner of sea creatures! In celebration, everyone in pirate, mermaid, and sea creature costumes are invited to compete in the Adult and Children’s (12 & under) costume contests at 1:30 pm each day at the Royal Pavilion for the chance to win great Scarborough prizes. No pre-registration required.

Children can also see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Royal Navy during the Naval Enlistment ceremony! The ceremony takes place at 12:00 noon each day at the Festival’s Royal Marquee.

“The Legends of the Seas weekend looks like pirates, mermaids and sea creatures have invaded Scarborough. It’s so much fun for everyone”, says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “You might see the Queen of the Mermaids, a few ‘Captain Jack Sparrows’, or even a creature from the deep among our visitors”.

Guest Artisans this weekend are Bewitching Books, The Feisty Fox, Meraki Moon (5/20 & 21 only), Snuggle Dragons, and Saorsa Studio. Make sure to check out the 17 new Artisans for 2023 as well! Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Accidental Acrobats, Bettina Bawdeville (PG-16), Ermagerd the Bard, The Inheritance, Lady Prudence, Midwife Crisis (PG-16), The Nature of Mercy, Rover’s Way, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and Vince Conaway.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! The Festival runs for just two more weeks Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousting, birds of prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, knighting ceremonies, a 90+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive entertainment. Explore the Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more!

Plus, there is food & drink fit for a king or queen with 5 food courts and 12 pubs & taverns at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®). Those 21+ with discerning pallets can partake in a beer or wine tasting event. The seating at the tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com Tasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to Festival admission. This weekend’s themes are the Wines from Down Under and Blind Date Beers.

The final upcoming themed weekend for the 2023 season is the Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28, & 5/29). Special events include Topsy Turvy Day (Sunday only) and the Memorial Day Veterans Parade and Fallen Heroes Tribute Ceremony (Monday only). Get all the details at www.SRFestival.com

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 29, 2023. New for 2023, credit cards are now accepted at most food & drink locations as well as the ticket office, souvenir shoppes, and most of the Artisans shoppes. Games and Rides are cash only and ATM’s are conveniently located throughout the Festival.

Single day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $17 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are also available at North Texas, East Texas, and Shreveport, La. Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).