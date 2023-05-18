Texas Prepares for Hurricane Season With Full-Scale Hurricane Exercise

Facebook

TDEM Urges Texans to Engage in Personal Preparedness this Hurricane Season

AUSTIN — In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) hosted a full-scale exercise this week with participation from state and local partners from across Texas.

The multi-day exercise, dubbed Hurricane Indigo, drew participation from more than 40 state agencies, dozens of local entities, and partner organizations. Over 600 emergency responders participated at the local and state level, benefiting from this annual effort intended to affirm proper readiness in coordination between all levels of government, and a variety of emergency response organizations, when a major hurricane impacts the Texas Gulf Coast.

Personnel responded from the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) in Austin, and more than 40 Disaster District Emergency Operations Centers and Local Emergency Operations Centers throughout TDEM Region 2 (Southeast Texas).

This annual hurricane exercise is planned for months by experts in the emergency preparedness field and hosted by TDEM in conjunction with the Texas Emergency Management Council, with the support of other partners such as the National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and American Red Cross.

“Teamwork between our local, state, and federal partners is key to our response in moments of need, and exercises like Hurricane Indigo help us ensure readiness when a real major hurricane impacts Texas,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “As Texas state agencies and our partners review critical lessons to improve preparedness, TDEM urges Texans to plan ahead and stay prepared before disaster strikes.”

“Ensuring Texas communities are prepared for hurricane season requires immense collaboration and effective communication between officials at all levels of government,” said Seth Christensen, Chief of Media, Communications, and Preparedness at TDEM. “Texans are encouraged to prioritize preparedness to prevent loss of life and property as a result of the next big storm.”

TDEM reminds Texans to stay informed, heed warnings from local officials, monitor local weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and runs through November 30.

Texans are encouraged to visit the Texas Hurricane Center at gov.texas.gov/hurricane and ready.gov/hurricanes for preparedness resources and safety tips. Additional safety information is available at TexasReady.gov.