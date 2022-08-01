Enjoy an Elvis Tribute Show, Patriotic Concert, Summer Movies and More at the Historic Palace Theatre

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Aug. 1, 2022) – Grapevine’s beautifully restored 1940s-era Palace Theatre, located at 300 S. Main St., continues its Summer Movie Series this month in addition to a colorful lineup of classic films, an Elvis tribute concert, cornet band and more. Audiences can enjoy the following:

Live Entertainment

The King Lives Starring Kraig Parker

Fri., Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15-$42

The world lost the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, 45 years ago—but thanks to Elvis tribute artist entertainers like Kraig Parker, Presley’s music will never die. Parker has been bringing the music of Elvis Presley back to life all over the world for the past 20 years. Both critics and those who performed with Elvis say Parker is the closest thing to Presley you will ever see. Parker and his Royal Tribute Band will have you rockin’ in the aisles and cheering for more! With his looks, voice, moves and stage presence, Parker will sweep you back to Vegas with hits from the ’70s. Don’t miss this electric, fast-paced show. Join us for a tribute to “the king” that’s not to be missed. Elvis has not left the building!

Grapevine Cornet Band – A Patriotic Concert

Sat., Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $6

Experience music of the 19th and early 20th centuries with a full brass band performance at the historic Palace Arts Center. This concert will feature performances of original 1800s brass horns played by the Grapevine Cornet Band. Song selections will make you want to jump up and march—your heart will swell with patriotism.

Summer Movie Series – Every Tuesday and Wednesday (June 7–August 3) at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are only $4 (ages 3+, kids 2 and under are free). August movies include:

Tues., Aug. 2 – A Goofy Movie (1995) G, 78 minutes

Wed., Aug. 3 – Richie Rich (1994) PG, 95 minutes

See the full Summer Movie Series schedule.

Classic Cartoons & Crafts – First Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m.

On Aug. 2, come watch a classic cartoon, Tiny Toon Adventures, while making a Glitter Mosaic Fish. Tickets for kids are $6 (includes craft, popcorn and a drink), and adults are $3 (includes a drink).

August Weekend Movies – Friday and Saturday Evenings

Tickets are $6 (ages 3+, kids 2 and under are free). August screenings include:

Fri., Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. – A Night at the Opera (1935) 96 minutes

Sat., Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. – Back to the Future (1985) PG, 116 minutes

Sat., Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. – The Goonies (1985) PG, 124 minutes

Fri., Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. – Murder by Death (1976) 95 minutes

Sat., Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. – Follow That Dream (1962) PG, 109 minutes

Sat., Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. – King Creole (1958) PG, 116 minutes

About the Palace Theatre

The historic Palace Theatre, located in the heart of downtown Grapevine, was originally built in the 1940s and makes going to the movies or a live performance a special occasion. Enjoy classic films such as Grease or Jaws on the big screen as well as musical and dance performances, standup comedy, theater and much more—complete with popcorn, candy and beverages. (Guests who bring in a same-day receipt from any Grapevine restaurant can receive a free small popcorn!)

