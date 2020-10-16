Abbott Announces Over $296 Million In Funding For Public Safety Initiatives In Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will administer more than $296 million in grant funding for a variety of programs and services in Texas to support a broad range of public safety initiatives. This grant funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors,” said Governor Abbott. “”Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients play an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas.”

The Governor’s Public Safety Office administers numerous state and federal grant programs in coordination with state-level and regional partner agencies including the 24 regional Councils of Governments (COGs) in Texas and the Urban Area Working Groups (UAWGs) in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Houston, and San Antonio. Entities interested in seeking funds to support their public safety initiatives during the next grant cycle (FY 2022) should reach out to their local COG to learn about region specific timelines and requirements. The PSO posts funding opportunity announcements containing program purposes, a description of allowable activities, timelines, and other requirements on the Office of the Governor’s eGrants website.

The grants recently released include, but are not limited to, funding for the following:

