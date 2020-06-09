Ellis County Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Today

32 New COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County, Highest Daily Number To Date

June 9, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 32 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 424 cases of COVID-19, including 331 recoveries.

Additional cases like we have seen today is a reminder that COVID-19 still exists within the community of Ellis County. Residents should remain vigilant and continue to take the highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the latest DSHS report states 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

These additional cases include:

Ennis-

23 year-old female

65 year-old female

Ferris-

33 year-old female

49 year-old female

50 year-old male

Glenn Heights-

55 year-old male

Italy-

57 year-old female

Maypearl-

23 year-old male

Midlothian-

25 year-old female

25 year-old female

44 year-old male

54 year-old male

Red Oak-

27 year-old female

29 year-old resident (DSHS has not released the gender associated with this case)

41 year-old female and 43 year-old male of the same residence

43 year-old male

45 year-old female

45 year-old female and 52 year-old male of the same residence

49 year-old male

60 year-old male

Waxahachie-

22 year-old male

26 year-old female

28 year-old female

31 year-old female

35 year-old female

39 year-old male

47 year-old female

47 year-old male

53 year-old male

65 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

