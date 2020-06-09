Ellis County Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Today

By
News Staff
-
0
Ellis County COVID-19 6-9-2020

32 New COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County, Highest Daily Number To Date

June 9, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 32 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 424 cases of COVID-19, including 331 recoveries.

Additional cases like we have seen today is a reminder that COVID-19 still exists within the community of Ellis County. Residents should remain vigilant and continue to take the highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the latest DSHS report states 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

Ellis County COVID-19 6-9-2020
  • Save

These additional cases include:

Ennis-

  • 23 year-old female
  • 65 year-old female

Ferris-

  • 33 year-old female
  • 49 year-old female
  • 50 year-old male

Glenn Heights-

  • 55 year-old male

Italy-

  • 57 year-old female

Maypearl-

  • 23 year-old male

Midlothian-

  • 25 year-old female
  • 25 year-old female
  • 44 year-old male
  • 54 year-old male

Red Oak-

  • 27 year-old female
  • 29 year-old resident (DSHS has not released the gender associated with this case)
  • 41 year-old female and 43 year-old male of the same residence
  • 43 year-old male
  • 45 year-old female
  • 45 year-old female and 52 year-old male of the same residence
  • 49 year-old male
  • 60 year-old male

Waxahachie-

  • 22 year-old male
  • 26 year-old female
  • 28 year-old female
  • 31 year-old female
  • 35 year-old female
  • 39 year-old male
  • 47 year-old female
  • 47 year-old male
  • 53 year-old male
  • 65 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

 

Ellis County COVID-19 6-9-2020
  • Save

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.