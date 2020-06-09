Ellis County Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Today

32 New COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County, Highest Daily Number To Date
June 9, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 32 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 424 cases of COVID-19, including 331 recoveries.
Additional cases like we have seen today is a reminder that COVID-19 still exists within the community of Ellis County. Residents should remain vigilant and continue to take the highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of today, the latest DSHS report states 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .
These additional cases include:
Ennis-
- 23 year-old female
- 65 year-old female
Ferris-
- 33 year-old female
- 49 year-old female
- 50 year-old male
Glenn Heights-
- 55 year-old male
Italy-
- 57 year-old female
Maypearl-
- 23 year-old male
Midlothian-
- 25 year-old female
- 25 year-old female
- 44 year-old male
- 54 year-old male
Red Oak-
- 27 year-old female
- 29 year-old resident (DSHS has not released the gender associated with this case)
- 41 year-old female and 43 year-old male of the same residence
- 43 year-old male
- 45 year-old female
- 45 year-old female and 52 year-old male of the same residence
- 49 year-old male
- 60 year-old male
Waxahachie-
- 22 year-old male
- 26 year-old female
- 28 year-old female
- 31 year-old female
- 35 year-old female
- 39 year-old male
- 47 year-old female
- 47 year-old male
- 53 year-old male
- 65 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation