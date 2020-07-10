Ellis County Market Rescheduled For March 2021

COVID-19 Leads To New Date For Ellis County Market

It’s been a rough year for local events. When the Midlothian Chamber announced the Wine & Arts festival was canceled, they hoped the Ellis County market could still go on as planned on July 25. But as COVID-19 cases in Texas continue rising, the market has been moved again to a new date.

The four Chambers of Commerce in Ellis County announce the Ellis County Market has been rescheduled for Sat, March 27, 2021. They’re working on finalizing the location.

According to Laura Terhune, President & CEO of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, “The Ellis County Market was conceived as a large ‘Shop Local’ event – a way for our local businesses to reach new customers from other parts of the county, and for those residents to know what’s available in our area.”

Sandy King, President & CEO of the Waxahachie Chamber added, “We have almost 100 vendors, food trucks, displays, and demonstrations planned. Whenever it happens, it’s going to be great!” Jeannette Patak, President of the Ennis Chamber of Commerce stated, “As we have watched the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we have decided to postpone the event to keep our community safe and healthy.”

You Can Support Businesses Now When You Shop Local

Vendors and Sponsors who are already registered will have their fees shifted to the new date.

Clint Woodward, President & CEO of the Red Oak Chamber, explained, “We believe that our moving the event to March will ensure the participating businesses have a better opportunity to make those important connections to potential new customers.”

For more information about the 2021 Ellis County Market, contact one of the four Ellis County chambers of commerce: Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak, and Waxahachie.

So put March 27, 2021 on your calendars and save the date! In the meantime, please support local businesses when looking for gifts, eating out or celebrating special occasions.

