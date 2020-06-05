Ellis County COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing

June 5, 2020 – As of today 236 out of 254 counties in Texas are reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases. The DSHS website shows Ellis County with 88 active COVID-19 cases.

From the Ellis County Facebook Page: The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 22 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 388 cases of COVID-19, including 314 recoveries. We must remain vigilant and committed to protecting the health of our community.

DSHS has reported the loss of life of a 92 year-old male resident of Pleasant Manor in Waxahachie. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work with local jurisdictions in monitoring these reported cases while coordinating with the State of Texas to acquire additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family during these unprecedented times.

These additional cases of Ellis County COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

41 year-old female

58 year-old male

75 year-old female

Glenn Heights-

20 year-old female

Italy-

30 year-old male

Midlothian-

20 year-old male

22 year-old male

50 year-old female

94 year-old female

Ovilla-

43 year-old male

Palmer-

66 year-old male

Red Oak-

4 year-old (DSHS has not released the gender regarding this case)

23 year-old (DSHS has not released the gender of this case) and 43 year-old female are residents of the same household

Waxahachie-

21 year-old male

27 year-old female

35 year-old female

39 year-old male

45 year-old female

48 year-old (DSHS has not released the gender regarding this case)

63 year-old female

68 year old male

As of today, DSHS has reported 5,695 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

