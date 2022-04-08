Ellis County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee Launches Donation Fund to Assist Recent Tornado Victims

Facebook

EF-1 Tornado Damaged At least 19 Homes in Midlothian

Ellis County, TX (April 7, 2022) On the night of Monday, April 4, an EF-1 tornado hit near Midlothian, TX that resulted in several homes being destroyed or sustaining major damage. The City of Midlothian Police and Fire Departments took swift action and began assessing damage along with the Emergency Management Coordinator in an effort to assist anyone needing immediate aid. Trees and power lines were reported down throughout the city, and an 18-wheeler semi-truck was overturned at the Love’s Truck Stop. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, April 6, the National Weather Service surveyed the area most heavily affected on the far southwest part of Midlothian to determine that damage was consistent with a tornado with an EF-1 rating (max winds, 85-90 miles per hour).

At least 19 homes in the city were affected, with 6 homes being destroyed or heavily damaged. One business, Niagara Lasalle, located just west of US Hwy. 67, and just north of Ward Road, lost a good portion of its roof. Several families have been displaced by the tornado and some are in immediate financial need.

Disaster Fund Established by Ellis County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee

To help meet those needs, a fund has been set up by The Ellis County Long-Term Disaster Recovery Committee, which includes the United Way of West Ellis County. Donations made to this fund will be given directly to the families affected to assist in their recovery efforts. Donations can be made online by visiting bit.ly/elliscorelief or by mail through the United Way of West Ellis County at P.O. Box 1025, Midlothian, TX 76065.

Additionally, people who have sustained damage to their homes or businesses from the tornado should make a report to the Texas Department of Emergency Management via its online Assessment Survey. It is important to note, however, that taking the survey is a voluntary activity. It is NOT a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance carrier. And it does NOT guarantee disaster assistance. https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/344d59d323fd47b3bab8e8cd60b64585?fbclid=IwAR2A6uIJY1UCTF-RbwuKYJCkdiayvZX0OnPj7lvqp5lHt1Nt95NOqQsrhbs

About United Way

The United Way of West Ellis County is an independent 501(c) 3 organization. It has been serving local residents for over 70 years. Our mission of providing support to those in need focuses on education, financial stability and health programs. Collaborative work with local programs, business partners, and community leaders is what differentiates the United Way of West Ellis County. We cater to critical needs, while simultaneously building positive and long-lasting community change. For more information: (972) 723-7520 or visit www.uwwec.org. The United Way of West Ellis County is located at: 717 W. Main Street, Suite 4, Midlothian, TX 76065. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @uwelliscounty