Easy Tequila Cocktail Recipes to Kick-off the Summer

Kristin Barclay
PATRÓN_Ranch Water

Ranch Water, a simple cocktail made with tequila, lime juice, and sparkling water, has surged in popularity, especially during summer. Its refreshing and crisp profile makes it an ideal beverage for hot weather, offering a lighter alternative to heavier cocktails.

Whether at backyard barbecues, beach outings, or trendy bars, Ranch Water has become a quintessential summer drink, capturing the spirit of relaxation and celebration.

Starring Tequila, which has also seen a rise in demand due to its versatility and the growing appreciation for its diverse flavor profiles, the trend is driven by a combination of the cocktail’s ease of preparation, its low-calorie appeal, and the broader cultural embrace of tequila, which is now enjoyed in sophisticated and creative ways.

Ranch Water has become a staple in my cocktail rotation because I can easily mix up the flavor profile using different ingredients. Sometimes, I’ll add a splash of orange liqueur or strawberry puree for a refreshing twist; when I want something spicy, I add fresh jalapeno slices.

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:
1.5 oz PATRÓN  Silver
.75 oz Lime juice
12 oz Bottle of sparkling mineral water

Method:

  1. Combine Patrón Silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice.
  2. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine.

Are you looking to try something different? PATRÓN EL CIELO can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks or used as the key ingredient to upgrade summer cocktails like a martini or a spritz. It is distilled four times to unlock 100% naturally sweet and subtle agave flavors, delivering an incomparable taste with an undeniably light, fresh, and ultra-smooth finish.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

 

El Cielo bottle in ice bucket
Photo credit PATRON

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz chilled Ginger Ale

Method:

In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass

Glassware: White wine glass or stemless wine tumbler
Ice type: Cubed ice
Garnish: Juicy orange wedge

PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes orange bitters

 

Method:

Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, garnish with orange twist.
Glassware: Martini or nick & nora/cocktail glass
Ice type: Cubed ice (for stirring)
Garnish: Orange “bee” twist

 

