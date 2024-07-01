Legacy Bank and Trust Welcomes New Leaders to the Dallas Market

Facebook

DALLAS – July 1, 2024 – Following the company’s recent expansion into the Metroplex, Legacy Bank and Trust welcomes Cameron Chancey as President for the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Angela Duwe, AAP, CTP, also joins Legacy Bank and Trust as Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Treasury Management in Dallas.

Legacy recently opened three branches in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as a corporate office in the Uptown area of Dallas at 2401 Cedar Springs, Suite 305, Dallas, TX 75201. The new branches are located in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano at the following addresses:

Dallas Parkway – 17561 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75287

Fort Worth-Tarrant Parkway – 5721 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Plano – 437 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75075

“Cameron and Angela join us with impressive backgrounds and unparalleled experience in the banking industry,” says Jeremy Loftin, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer at Legacy Bank and Trust. “Their track record of excellence and leadership will support and provide the personal service, attention and commitment that Legacy Bank and Trust is known for to our customers in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Chancey joins Legacy with an extensive background in commercial banking. He previously served as Vice President, Commercial Banking at First Horizon Bank, and is currently an Advisory Board Member for SMU+GSV Mission Summit, an event that connects leaders from various industries to shape the future of business.

“Cameron brings invaluable insights that will strengthen our position in the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” continues Loftin. “We are confident he will play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth while also involving our teams in the communities of their branch locations.”

Duwe brings nearly 20 years of experience in the industry and a notable background in Treasury Management Sales and Leadership, Product Management, Project Management and Department Development and Design to Legacy. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Treasurement Management for TBK Bank in Dallas.

“Angela’s expertise, dedication, and unique perspective will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities in our operations,” continues Loftin. “With her leadership, we are poised to redefine excellence in treasury management, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.”

With the foundation of providing the best in banking for citizens looking for a trusted local partner and a personalized experience, Legacy offers many innovative services to meet customers’ banking needs and a toolkit of resources to support clients in making the right financial decisions for themselves or their business. In addition to Legacy’s trusted services, the Texas branches offer top of market certificate of deposit rates and four signature checking account options.



About Legacy Bank and Trust

Legacy is a $1.7 billion community bank founded in 1907 and acquired in 2003 by Ozarks Heritage Financial Group. Legacy Bank and Trust currently operates ten branches in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since our first bank opened its doors, our vision has been to surpass standards in banking for our customers as well as local businesses, so they can help our communities thrive. Legacy Bank and Trust exists to serve as the financial leader in economic and community development by providing financial products and services to underserved populations within our service areas. As a Community Development Financial Institution, our mission is to provide economic opportunities to underserved communities.

Legacy Bank and Trust is a Missouri-based commercial bank that is led by its Chairman, Chris Harlin, and its CEO/President, John Everett.

To learn more about Legacy Bank and Trust, visit www.legacybankandtrust. com.