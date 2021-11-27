Facebook

We urge our readers to shop local and shop small, but we know there are some items on your list you’ll only find at big box stores like Best Buy. However, we encourage you to shop your neighborhood Best Buy store by shopping in store or getting store or curbside pickup. Shopping at the Best buy store in your area keeps the money in your local economy.

We’re sharing our favorite Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy to make shopping easier for you this holiday season.

Electronics On Sale

Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 headset for the 128 or 256 gb. *Best Buy is currently showing this offer valid now through 11/29

Description: Reviewers say the Oculus Quest 2 is the best virtual reality headset for beginners and experienced users. Enjoy events and gaming in a whole new way or get fit from home with an instructor led workout session. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. The stunning display features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

Free $50 e-gift card and $50 savings on GoPro HERO10 Black action camera.

Get the action shots you want at the beach and at the pool with this water-resistant GoPro HERO10 action camera.

Add the GoPro HERO10 Black action camera to your cart, and a free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card will be added automatically.

Description: Powered by the revolutionary new GP2 processor, HERO10 Black shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and game-changing HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes

Save on Headphones

$199.00 Save $80 Was $279.00

Description: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are engineered with the world’s most effective noise cancelling and high-fidelity audio. Microphones inside and outside the earphones sense noise and react instantaneously to cancel the signal.

Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

$248.00 Save $101.99 Was $349.99

I’m a longtime Bose fan, even working at a Bose call center while in college. That being said, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, they’re super comfortable and I prefer them over the Bose QuietComfort headphones.

Big Screen TV Deals

Samsung – 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV

$599.99 Save $150 Was $749.99

Description: Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. Smart TV powered by Tizen lets you find content and navigate streaming services easily. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer.

$749.99 Save $450 Was $1,199.99

Description: Elevate movies and sports with NanoCell. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Save $300 – This OLED display for $999 is an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

It’s hard to find a good deal on a Lovesac, so run and grab one now. Every good media and game room needs a Lovesac! We have two Lovesacs in our home and the kids and guests often fight over them. The perfect spot to curl up and watch a movie, read a good book, or take a nap. They’re comfortable but we also love that the covers can be washed or swapped.

SWFT – VOLT eBike w/ 32mi Max Operating Range & 19.8 mph Max Speed (Best Buy Exclusive)

$749.99 Save $250 Was $999.99

Electric bikes are a popular Wishlist item this year and prices are $$$.

Description: SWFT e-bike with a built-in rechargeable battery. Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward. With a 19.8 mph max speed, you can travel up to 32 miles on a single charge of your battery alone. A built-in monitor display indicates your battery output and speed.

Making Shopping Easy

Store pickup and contactless curbside pickup are available at all Best Buy locations. Just select which option you want at checkout.

Same-day delivery is available on thousands of products at almost every Best Buy store.

Next-day delivery is free on orders of $35 or more and available on thousands of items to customers across the country. Just select this option at checkout, and you’re on your way.

Alternative pickup locations are available in more than 36,000 locations, allowing customers to pick up their orders at UPS, CVS, FedEx, Walgreens and more. More than 90% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of at least one of these locations.