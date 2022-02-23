Duncanville Sign Hearing for Navy Federal Credit Union

Facebook

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the request of Sergio Contreras representing Navy Federal Credit Union located at 280 W. Hwy 67, Duncanville, TX. Mr. Contreras is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance:

Section 16A-37 Sec. 16A-37 (d) Maximum area: (1) The total square footage of all wall signs on a structure may not exceed the horizontal linear measurement of the display frontage of that structure. When the display frontage includes more than one wall, the total square footage of all wall signs on any one wall of the structure may not exceed the horizontal linear measurement of the wall upon which erected.

Definition: Display frontage. The length of that side of a structure through which the majority of customers, patrons or visitors enter the structure. Also, any wall of a structure adjacent to a public way or public access area no less than 70 percent of the area of which is composed of clear glass windows or doors.

(6) a. b. No signs of any type are permitted on the rear wall of any structure. Exceptions: One wall sign which displays the name and telephone number of the business may be displayed on the rear wall of a business located on a property adjacent to the right-of-way of Interstate Highway 20 or US Highway 67. One wall sign used as a menu board may be displayed on the rear wall of a structure.

As an interested party, you may send notice to the Sign Control Board, City of Duncanville 203 E Wheatland Rd. Duncanville TX 75116, stating your position regarding this request.

City of Duncanville

Randy Goucher

Building Official