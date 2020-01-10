Duncanville Junior Receives Robert Kinsell Art Scholarship

Congratulation Cameron Sweet on Receiving An Art Scholarship at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Cameron Sweet, a junior from Duncanville, was selected as this year’s Robert Kinsell Art Scholarship recipient at Stephen F. Austin State University. He is studying photography in SFA’s School of Art with a secondary concentration in digital media. The award is presented annually by the Friends of the Visual Arts.

Amanda Breitbach, assistant professor of art, nominated Sweet for the scholarship. In her nomination letter, Breitbach noted: “Cameron is an exceptional student. He has an excellent work ethic and a great attitude. He approaches assignments, critiques and discussions with seriousness, and he is always thinking about how class work can connect to his future career. Cameron puts in time and energy toward learning outside of class, works with more advanced students and finds tutorials to supplement class demonstrations.”

She described him as “consistently positive and supportive” in his interactions with fellow students.

“He is responsible and helpful – willing to help out both during class and outside of class time,” she wrote. “Cameron is a first-generation student and qualifies for financial aid. This scholarship would be a meaningful award that would recognize the caliber of the work he is making as well as his excellent character.”

Robert Kinsell Art Scholarship

The SFA Friends of the Visual Arts established the Kinsell scholarship to support the educational goals of students currently enrolled in the School of Art by providing financial assistance to outstanding students in the visual arts program. The scholarship also honors Kinsell as a teacher, as an ardent supporter of the arts in the Nacogdoches community, and as a huge supporter of the FVA and its fundraising activities.

An art professor at SFA for 25 years before retiring in 2013, Kinsell taught courses in painting, drawing, figure drawing and advertising design. The Robert Kinsell Art Scholarship is awarded annually to an undergraduate or graduate level art student with painting or photography as his or her major study area, according to the criteria developed by Kinsell.

The SFA Friends of the Visual Arts is made up of community members who support the arts in East Texas and provide monetary assistance to students enrolling in the School of Art by conducting fundraisers, such as the annual 12 x 12 event each July.

