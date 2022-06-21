Duncanville Community Theatre Announces 35th Season

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville Community Theatre is celebrating their 35th anniversary season in 2022-2023, so they decided to throw a party. They invited longtime supporters, patrons, and sponsors to attend an old-fashioned ice cream social June 16, to announce their upcoming season of shows.

Executive Director Amy Jackson said, “We had a full house for the reveal and it was lots of fun. Everyone seemed to really enjoy the event…or perhaps it was the ice cream! We gave out several door prizes which included show tickets and DCT mugs. It’s the first time we’ve ever done this, but we felt like our 35th Season announcement deserved a little something extra special. It was also a good way to thank all of the folks that have helped us in our success.”

2022-2023 Duncanville Community Theatre Season

“100 Years of Broadway” kicks off their 35th season Aug. 11-14 and 18-20. The revue celebrates the history and magic of a century of Broadway in “this marvelous and entertaining medley of musical theater classics.” The Broadway medley is arranged by Mac Huff, and the production will be directed by Elsa Guse.

“Night Must Fall” runs Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8. It’s a classic thriller with detectives searching for a brutal killer. The play is written by Emlyn Williams and directed by Kevin Paris.

“Dancing Lessons,” scheduled to run Nov. 10-13 and 17-19, is written by Mark St. Germain and will be directed by Heather Winkelman. A young man with Asperger’s syndrome tries to find “just enough dancing expertise to survive an awards dinner.” He hires an injured Broadway dancer to give him lessons.

“Barefoot in the Park”

The classic Neil Simon comedy runs Feb. 2-5 and 9-11, and is directed by Amy Jackson. Newlywed couple Corie and Paul survive apartment woes, an unexpected visit from Corie’s mom, and a questionable neighbor in this comedy favorite.

“Spreading It Around” runs March 23-26 and 30-April 1, and is written by Londos D’Arrigo and directed by Brianna Roberts. The plot focuses on a wealthy widow who lives in an upscale retirement community, and grows tired of doling out money to her ungrateful children. Much to their dismay, she starts a fund to give her money to those in need.

“‘Til Beth Do Us Part”

Running May 11-14 and 18-20, the play is directed by Joe Skrivanek and written by Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Career-driven Suzanne hires an assistant, Beth, to help ease her workload. But Beth has ulterior motives, and sets out to ruin not only Suzanne’s career but her marriage.

Ticket prices are $15 for 8 p.m. performances Thurs.-Sat., and $24 for the 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Reservations are recommended by calling the box office at 972-780-5707. Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106. S. Main Street in Duncanville. For more information, please visit dctheatre.org.