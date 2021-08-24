Duncanville City Council Will Consider Lower Tax Rate At August 31 Meeting

By
News Staff
-
0
City of Duncanville logo

The City of Duncanville Announces a Proposed Tax Rate Decrease for Fiscal Year 2022

The City of Duncanville staff has proposed a tax rate of $0.700000 per $100 of property value for City Council’s consideration. The proposed rate decrease is -2.35% ($0.016852) less per $100 of property value.

Dallas County calculates Duncanville’s tax rates and provides the City with two. The first is a “No-New Revenue” rate, which is a rate that provides the City with no increase in revenue. The second is a “Voter Approval” rate, the highest the City may adopt without an election.

Both the “No-New Revenue” ($0.673838 per $100) and “Voter Approval” ($0.702073 per $100) tax rates are still less than the City of Duncanville’s current rate of $0.716852.

Last week the City of Duncanville released a notice announcing a Public Hearing on a Tax Increase. The Tax Increase announced online and in the local papers is due to the rising property values within our City. Average home values have increased 6.15%, varying from property to property, which may increase the amount paid in taxes despite a lower tax rate.

The Duncanville City Council will consider adopting the proposed tax rate decrease at an August 31, 2021 meeting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.