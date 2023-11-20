Dos Hombres Mezcal Cocktails To Keep You Cozy

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

Mezcal is on trend right now, and Dos Hombres shared some cocktails to inspire your holiday gatherings. Whether you’re gathered around the fire or playing cards with the family, this organic, gluten-free Espadin Mezcal is ready to steal the show in these cocktails. Dos Hombres Mezcal is hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca. Made by third-generation mezcalero and Dos Hombres partner Gregorio Velasco, the mezcal engages the palate with notes of apple, mango, and hints of local “zapote” fruits, and a distinctive smoothness. Founded by Hollywood duo Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Dos Hombres is an award-winning spirit that should have a place in your home bar.

Dos Hombres Hot Cider

Oaxacan Coffee
Oaxacan Coffee

Ingredients:

1.5 cup Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 Gallon Apple Cider
1 Tablespoon Whole Allspice
1 Tablespoon Whole Cloves
1 Whole Orange (cut into slices)
1-inch Ginger (cut into slices)
3 Cinnamon Sticks
4 Star Anise

Directions: Add all ingredients (except Mezcal) into a pot. Turn heat on low until warmed (about 30min). Add Dos Hombres Mezcal and serve.

Oaxacan Coffee

1.5oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
1/4oz. Demerara Syrup
1oz. Cold Brew
3 Dashes Chocolate Mole bitters
3/4oz. Amaro

Directions: Add ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube

Garnish with expressed orange peel. Enjoy!

Naughty Toddy

Dos Hombres Naughty Toddy
Dos Hombres Naughty Toddy

1oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
.5oz. Fresh lemon juice
1/4oz. Honey
1oz. Whiskey
20z. 100% Natural apple juice

Directions: Mix all ingredients and pour into a teapot or pot on a stove and heat. Use caution as the cocktail will be hot. Pour into a coffee glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel. Enjoy!

Party Punch

Party Punch with oranges
Party Punch

Ingredients:

2 Cups Dos Hombres Mezcal
1 ½ Cups Pomegranate Juice
½ Cup Fresh Orange Juice
¼ Cup Lime Juice
⅛ Cup Orgeat Syrup
2 Cups Blood Orange Soda

Directions: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl, add ice, stir to incorporate. Garnish with orange slices, lime slices, and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy with friends!

 

Previous articlePeak Design Launches BIGGEST Sale Of The Year
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.