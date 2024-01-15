DFW School Closures For January 16, 2024

Facebook

School closures for tomorrow are beginning to roll in and we will continue to update this list as we receive additional information.

Arlington ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to the recent winter weather, all Arlington ISD schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. This closure also includes all after-school activities.

The National Weather Service tells us to expect a hard freeze overnight, meaning that road conditions that are good now could re-freeze overnight. Also, they tell us that temperatures will be dangerously cold for our students who walk or wait at bus stops. Because of these reasons, we have decided to cancel school for Tuesday.

Cedar Hill ISD TBD

Dallas ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools, all activities, athletic events, and offices will be closed. We will continue monitoring the weather to determine Wednesday’s plan. For ongoing updates, check the district’s website or social media channels.

DeSoto ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

All DeSoto ISD offices and campuses will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2 024, as a result of inclement weather.

All extracurricular activities and the previously scheduled Jan. 16 board meeting will be rescheduled. More details will follow regarding a revised board meeting schedule for this month.

Administrators will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day regarding operations for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Duncanville ISD 1/16/24

All Duncanville ISD schools and offices are closed tomorrow, Jan. 16, and all classes and after-school activities are canceled. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates for Wednesday.

Our district will be closed but all Dual Credit classes will be online.

ATTN DUAL CREDIT STUDENTS!!! Dallas College has transitioned to online for tomorrow for any Dual Credit that you have that are taught by DCC or at the college. Please log into your blackboard account to access your courses.”

Fort Worth ISD 1/16/24

For the safety of Fort Worth ISD students and staff, the district is closing Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. All extracurricular activities Tuesday have also been canceled.

For Students:

Additional minutes to accommodate inclement weather days are built into the Traditional, Intersessional, and Early College High School District calendars. No make-up days will be required for lost instructional minutes.

For District Employees:

During the emergency weather closure, only District employees designated to work on weather-related or other critical District matters will be authorized to work. All other employees will not be required to work.

The District will seek Board action to compensate all full-time employees during the emergency closure and not require any workday missed to be made up at a later date. The District will also seek Board action to compensate substitutes currently assigned and working on a long-term assignment.

All non-exempt (hourly) employees required to work during the emergency closing would receive premium pay as defined in Board policy DEA (LOCAL).

The FWISD will continue monitoring weather conditions and communicating with the National Weather Service and local agencies. We will share updates via the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and the District’s website, www.fwisd.org.

Grand Prairie ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to extremely low temperatures anticipated tomorrow, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and facilities will be CLOSED Tuesday, January 16, 2024. All after-school activities will be canceled also.

Harmony Public Schools North Texas CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to continued severe low temperatures and wintry weather conditions, all Harmony campuses in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as well as District Offices, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. All extra-curricular activities are also canceled.

We will communicate more information as soon as a decision is made regarding our Waco campuses.

Additionally, we will continue monitoring the weather to determine if a plan is needed for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Lancaster ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to inclement weather conditions, Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will be closed and all after school activities will be cancelled Tuesday, January 16. The District will continue monitoring weather conditions for Wednesday, January 17, and will send communication to parents and guardians if campus operations are impacted.

Mansfield ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

MISD is closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to inclement weather.

There will be no classes on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 and all extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Student safety and well-being is a priority. The decision to close included factors such as dangerously cold temperatures with wind-chills in the single digits for students waiting at the bus stop and the potential for ice in shaded areas and on bridges and overpasses, which is especially dangerous for our student drivers.

Additional minutes to accommodate inclement weather days are built into the calendar. No make-up days will be required for lost instructional minutes.

Midlothian ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

Due to winter conditions, Midlothian ISD schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16. All after-school events and activities will be canceled, and the Board of Trustees monthly meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18.

Safety is a priority and the decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution. Considered factors include the forecasted below-zero wind chill temperatures and the potential for slick patches due to black ice in shaded areas within the outlying portions of our 112-square-mile service area. The district will continue to monitor conditions and remain in communication with the National Weather Service and local city agencies.

Updates regarding classes on Wednesday, Jan.16 will be shared through email, text, and social media to keep everyone informed. We hope the early notification helps families with any necessary childcare arrangements.

The day of missed instruction will not require a make-up day. The MISD calendar includes additional minutes to accommodate inclement weather. We appreciate your support and understanding. Stay safe and warm.

Red Oak ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

For the safety of Red Oak ISD students and staff, the District is closing on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. All extra-curricular activities are also canceled.

Dangerously cold temperatures with wind-chills below zero for students walking or waiting for the bus and the potential for utility issues. Sunny conditions and warmer temperatures should clear concerns by Wednesday morning.

Additional minutes built into the calendar will accommodate this inclement weather day so no make-up day will be required for instructional minutes. The District will seek Board action to compensate employees during the emergency closure and not require any workday missed to be made up at a later date.

For more information, visit www.redoakisd.org or email questions or concerns to info@redoakisd.org. You may also contact us if you or a family you know have needs we can assist with during this weather closure.

Waxahachie ISD CLOSED 1/16/24

WISD has made the decision to close school tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16. We did not reach this decision lightly, as we understand roads are largely passable at this time.

However, many factors go in to deciding on a school closure, the most important of which is student safety. Many children simply do not own the clothing needed to be safe in the temperatures predicted for tomorrow. Many students have no way to get to school other than walking, bicycling, or taking the bus, all of which would expose them to extremely cold temperatures.

In addition, ERCOT has asked that energy be conserved tomorrow during the extreme temperatures. By keeping our campus energy usage low, which we could not do with students in the buildings, we are doing our part to conserve energy.

We expect that our school day on Wednesday will be on a normal schedule.