It’s time for some football!

Youth Football Is BIG In DeSoto

Meadow Creek Park did not disappoint this past Saturday with over 50 youth football games being played in a span of 12 hours on three different football fields. It was amazing to see how people came together for one command goal. The goal: to build meaningful connections. From ticket sales, concession stand, referees, coaches, parents to the children the energy was palpable. There was even a DJ to keep the energy up. DJ Fatkidd was able to mix each song effortlessly. By the way he also has a son that plays for Havoc C team (running back & linebacker). On the main field there was play by play by NIXGAME.

Military Veteran Nick Dorsey was extremely pleased with his son Nicholas Dorsey’s play. The young Dorsey had over 4 tackles for the 10U league as a defensive tackle. Nicholas loves football and his favorite team is the Atlanta Falcons. His favorite football player is the great Julio Jones.

Invested In The Community

The showcase game of the day was the U10 Havoc football game. Head Coach Christopher Curry is a 1997 Desoto Alumna and was able to put together this past weekend’s football tournament. Coach Curry was quoted “Desoto is my home. I grew up here and I wouldn’t wait to be anywhere else. To give back to the community that raised me and made me successful is only right.”

When asked what do you hope these kids gain from football. Coach Curry said, ‘We believe that you can teach young men and women life lessons through youth sports.” Coach Curry couldn’t care less about any of them becoming a professional athlete. For Coach it is all about equipping these young men and women with the tools they need to navigate this journey called life.

This weekend (Friday-Sunday) there will be a tournament at Meadow Creek Park. The address is 1400 Uhl Road Desoto Texas 75115.

Photography by John Askew with Ask You Photos.

