Duncanville Chamber Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Absolute Smile Dental

Absolute Smile Dental Opens Duncanville Location

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce members held a ribbon-cutting July 13 to welcome new dental clinic, Absolute Smile Dental & Orthodontics, to town. A live DJ, costumed characters, a bounce house, tours and refreshments were featured at the grand opening event.

The new clinic is one of several in North Texas owned by Terry Do. The Duncanville clinic is managed by Victoria Perez with Dr. Duc Doan serving as dentist in residence.

Absolute Smile Dental is located at 1459 Acton Road in Duncanville and welcomes patients of all ages. They are currently running a number of new patient offers, such as free dental exam and consultation for all ages. Call 972-833-4800 for an appointment.

Absolute Smile’s Terry Do said the clinic stresses the following information about how a healthy smile means a healthy you.

“Regular dentist visits can do more than keep your smile attractive – they can also tell dentists a lot about your overall health, including whether or not you may be at risk for chronic disease.”

Poor Oral Health Leads to Problems

“New research suggests that the health of your mouth mirrors the condition of your body as a whole. For example, when your mouth is healthy, chances are your overall health is good, too. On the other hand, if you have poor oral health, you may have other health problems,” Do said.

“If you don’t take care of your teeth and gums, your poor oral hygiene can actually lead to other health problems, including oral and facial pain. According to the Office of the Surgeon General, this pain may be largely due to infection of the gums that support the teeth and can lead to tooth loss. Gingivitis, an early stage of gum disease, and advanced gum disease affect more than 75% of the U.S. population,” he added.

Problems with major organs

Do said, “Mouth infections can affect major organs. For example, the heart and heart valves can become inflamed by bacterial endocarditis, a condition that affects people with heart disease or anyone with damaged heart tissue. Digestion begins with physical and chemical processes in the mouth, and problems here can lead to intestinal failure, irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive disorders.”

“At Absolute Smile Dental, we can help keep your mouth in top shape, which allows us to watch for developments that may point to other health issues. A dental exam can detect poor nutrition and hygiene, growth and development problems and improper jaw alignment. A dental cleaning especially twice a year (a critical part of maintaining your dental health) allows us to maintain and keep your teeth and gums free of decay.”

