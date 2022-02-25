DeSoto Hires North Texas Public Works Veteran Charles Brewer

Facebook

Brewer Named Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department

The City of DeSoto, Texas, has hired veteran Public Works Director Charles Brewer to serve as the Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department, which oversees all major City infrastructure projects, enforces all building codes and regulations, and manages all municipal facilities.

Brewer has more than 33 years of experience in municipal government operations and has held a comparable Director of Public Works title for more than 20 years. Brewer has been serving most recently as the Public Works Director for the City of Hutchins, Texas.

“Charles Brewer has demonstrated throughout his very impressive career that he knows what it takes to keep municipal operations running smoothly and efficiently,” commented DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright. “Given the importance of this position and overall impact that Development Services has on DeSoto, we are most fortunate to have attracted a candidate with Mr. Brewer’s qualifications and are eager to work with him to move our great city forward.”

Brewer graduated Summa Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University, one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Brewer also graduated from the National Forum for Black Public Administrators’ Executive Leadership Institute and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.