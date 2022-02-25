YMCA DAY OF GIVING – National Day to Support Local YMCAs

Facebook

Funds raised on March 1 will help support the Y’s ongoing mission to support local communities

DALLAS (February 25, 2022) – The YMCA is launching its annual YMCA Day of Giving on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. YMCA Day of Giving is an annual one-day giving event that provides an opportunity to give to your local YMCA. The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening the foundation of communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

People can visit most Dallas area YMCA branches on Tuesday, March 1, to learn more, participate in branch activities and donate in-person. Donations can also be made online at www.ymcadayofgiving.org.

Funds raised this year will support the Dallas YMCA’s Catalyst Initiative (the Y’s ongoing COVID relief effort which supports food distribution, blood drives, childcare and more), the Y Summer Learning Academies, eliminating childhood drowning, Summer Camps, healthy living, preschool, STEM programs, youth sports, Youth & Government and the Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

“The YMCA Day of Giving has grown into one of our largest fundraising days of the year and helps ensure we are able to support the local community outside of our branches where we see the most need,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “The Dallas community always steps up when there is a need, and we are hopeful for a big response this year. All funds that are raised on the Day of Giving allow the YMCA to serve tens of thousands of people in our community.”

YMCA Day of Giving was started in 2015 by the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and launched by the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas in 2018. In 2021, over 40 YMCAs took part in the national one-day giving event. This year, more than 50 Ys across the country will be participating. Since inception in 2015, YMCA Day of Giving has enabled the Y to raise almost $2 MILLION in charitable gifts that support local communities throughout the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, through the Catalyst Initiative, the Dallas Y has served over 104,900 families, distributed more than 456,500 pounds of food and collected 1,745 units of blood. Donations on YMCA’s Day of Giving will help ensure our work is able to continue in 2022 as our community continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Founded in 1885, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in communities across North Texas, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of impact: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved, please visit www.ymcadallas.org.