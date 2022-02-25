Midlothian ISD Education Foundation Awards 2021-2022 Innovative Teaching Grants

One of the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF) most significant funding opportunities
Last week the Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF), MISD and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center representatives headed to four different MISD campuses to award this year’s MEF Innovative Teaching Grants (ITG). MEF was able to award six grants for over 55,000 dollars in grants today, making it one of the foundation’s most significant funding opportunities. This year’s grants were awarded to nine teachers among four different campuses and will impact 100 percent of MISD students!
The Midlothian ISD Education Foundation (MEF) supports the educational programs for both students and staff of MISD. The purpose of the Education Foundation is to provide funds for educational programs and activities that either have not been funded or have been under-funded because of budgetary constraints. One of the ways we provide these funds are through grants that teachers can apply for yearly. Innovative Teaching Grants are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative instructional approaches accomplishing program objectives.
2021-2022 Midlothian ISD Education Foundation Innovative Teaching Grant recipients are as follows:
- Ms. Amy Kasper, a teacher at J.R. Irvin and Longbranch elementary, was awarded $34,445 for her “Starry Night in MISD” grant which will benefit every campus in the district.
- Dr. Bryan Rodgers, a teacher at Heritage High School, was awarded $2,450 for his “Engineering Robotics for Critical Thinking” grant.
- Ms. Mariane Taylor, a teacher at Heritage High School, was awarded $5,152.51 for her “Probing for Scientific Inquiry” grant.
- Mr. Billy Gomez and Mr. Russell Wagner, trainers at Midlothian High School, were awarded $5,700 for their “Sports Medicine Ultrasound Sonography” grant.
- Mr. Nathan Pettijohn and Mr. Patrick Hall, teachers at The MILE, were awarded $4,199.85 for their “Wacom Tablets (Video Game Design/Programming” grant.
- Ms. Demi Pratt and Mr. Marcus Huff, teachers at The MILE, were awarded $3,270 for their “Tools for Creativity” grant.
