DeSoto Election Information, Early Voting Locations

Voters in DeSoto will be voting for two City of DeSoto Councilmembers with Councilmember Place 2 and Councilmember Place 4 on the ballot.

In addition to the General Election, the City will hold a Special Election for the following Propositions:

Proposition A: The authorization for the abolition of the sales and use tax within the City of DeSoto for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises pursuant to Section 504.251, Texas Local Government Code, as amended currently at the rate of 0.375 percent; and the adoption, in the place of such abolished tax, of local sales and use tax in the City of DeSoto at a rate of 0.375 percent to be used for the promotion and development of new and expanded business enterprises and all other public purposes pursuant to Section 505.251, Texas Local Government Code; all of which would result in no net increase in the sales and use tax collected by the City of DeSoto.

Additional information: A 0.375% local sales tax is currently collected in DeSoto to fund economic development programs that support primary job creation, known as a Type A sales tax. The City of DeSoto is asking voters to expand the list of economic development programs that can be funded with this local Type B sales tax to include primary job creation as well as projects considered to be community development initiatives such as land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, and improvements for professional and amateur sports facilities, park facilities and events, entertainment and tourist facilities as authorized by the Texas Local Government Code. The expanded use sales tax is known as a Type B sales tax.

Proposition B: Shall Article II: Section 1 of the City Charter be amended to provide for the Mayor receiving compensation in the amount of $1,250.00 monthly and Council Members receiving compensation in the amount of $1,000 monthly for their duties effective January 1, 2021 and further requiring the Council to adopt in the Council Rules and Procedures a minimum attendance policy for such compensation.

Annual financial impact is as follows:

Mayor $20,000.00

City Council $90,000.00

Total Wages: $110,000.00

Employer Share SS/MEDI $4,975.00

Workers Comp $254.00

Total Cost: $115,229.00

Proposition C: Shall Article II; Section 7 of the City Charter be amended to provide for the selection of the Mayor Pro Tem from among six (6) Councilmembers shall occur at the first regular meeting following either the general city election or run-off election if such occurs.

In person early voting is available at Disciple Central Community Church located at 901 North Polk Street, Suite 101, DeSoto, Texas and DeSoto ISD Belt Line Conference Center (Conference Room), 200 E. Belt Line Road, DeSoto 75115

October 13-16, 2020 (7:00am until 7:00pm) Monday through Friday

October 17, 2020 (7:00am until 7:00pm) – Saturday

October 18, 2020 (1:00pm until 6:00pm) – Sunday

October 19-23, 2020 (7:00am until 7:00pm) – Monday through Friday

October 24, 2020 (7:00am until 7:00pm) – Saturday

October 25, 2020 (1:00pm until 6:00pm) – Sunday

October 26-30, 2020 (7:00am until 7:00pm) – Monday through Friday</li

On Election Day (November 3, 2020), the following Vote Center Locations are available in the City of DeSoto. Please visit Dallas County Elections Department website (www.dallascountyvotes.org) for all locations.

Faith Bible Church – 1437 W. Pleasant Run Road (Auditorium)

Ruby Young Elementary School – 707 Young Blvd (Gym)

Disciple Central Community Church – 901 N. Polk Street, #101 (Classroom 104)

The Meadows Elementary School – 1016 The Meadows Parkway (Gym)

Cockrell Hill Elementary School – 425 S. Cockrell Hill Road (Gym)

DeSoto High School – 600 Eagle Drive (Gym)

Belt Line Conference Center – 200 E. Belt Line Road (Conference Room)

If you plan to vote by mail, applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to the

Early Voting Clerk:

Toni Pippins-Poole, Dallas County Elections Administrator

1520 Round Table Drive

Dallas, Texas 75247

Applications for ballot by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Friday, October 23, 2020. Note: You can also email the application for ballot by mail to: [email protected]

A ballot that is mailed or delivered by common or contract carrier but does not have a

postmark or delivery receipt must be received by the early voting clerk by 7:00 pm on Election Day. A ballot that is mailed or delivered by mail or common or contract carrier from within the United States and is postmarked or accompanied by a delivery receipt showing the voter submitted the ballot for delivery by 7:00 pm on Election Day must arrive by 5:00 pm on the next business day after Election Day.

A ballot that is hand delivered must be received by the early voting clerk by 7:00 pm on

Election Day. A ballot that is mailed from overseas and is postmarked or accompanied by a delivery receipt showing the voter submitted the ballot for delivery by 7:00 pm on Election Day must arrive by 5:00 pm on the 5th day after Election Day (or the next business day after the 5th day after Election Day, if the 5th day falls on a weekend or holiday).

If you are faxing or emailing your Application for Ballot by Mail, please note: The original application (hard copy) MUST ALSO BE submitted by mail and be received by Dallas County Elections Department no later than the fourth (4th) business day after the fax and/or email (scanned application must contain voter’s original signature) was received.

