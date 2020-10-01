Janie Fricke, who owns a ranch near Lancaster, is a two-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year. Fricke proves there’s “no place like home for the holidays” with the release of ‘A Cowgirl Country Christmas,’ her first Christmas album.

In the new album, Fricke’s singles evoke visions of sugar plums and snow with “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” and “The Christmas Song.” An original single, “The Followers,” that was written by Fricke and Jeff Steele is also featured on the album. ‘A Cowgirl Country Christmas’ is available exclusively at JanieFricke.com or on facebook.com/janiefricke.

A Cowgirl Country Christmas

“Christmas is my favorite time of year,” says Fricke. “It is a chance for family and loved ones to gather while having great food, fellowship, and sharing the love, while celebrating our savior, Jesus Christ’s birth. It is a way to bring the year to an end and celebrate such a joyous occasion. I had never recorded a Christmas album before. It was exciting to research my favorite Christmas songs and remember my mom playing piano and teaching me how to sing.”

Save

A two-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Fricke hit the #1 spot on the Country charts 18 times. She was named Billboard Magazine Top Female Vocalist, was the First Female Voice on the Moon, and was named the UK’s Country Music Round Up’s Most Popular International Female Solo Act. Her music has reached Gold and Platinum sales status worldwide. She has recorded numerous jingles for Coca-Cola, Pizza Hut, and United Airlines. Fricke has released 25 albums and 36 hit singles, and remains one of the most beloved entertainers in Country music.

‘A Cowgirl Country Christmas’ was produced by Fricke, Jeff Steele, and assistant producer Sonny Morris. Other songs on the album include “Once in Royal David’s City,” “What Child Is This?,” “Let It Snow,” “O Holy Night,” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

For more information, please visit janiefricke.com.

Save

Comments

comments