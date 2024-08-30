DeSoto City Council Receives Positive Update on Star Transit Services: Increased Ridership, Enhanced Efficiency, and New Service Options Highlighted

Facebook

DESOTO—Last week, Kim Britton, Deputy Executive Director of Star Transit, presented an update to the DeSoto City Council regarding the company’s services. Antonio Harris, the company’s Transportation Director, also attended the meeting.

During the presentation, Britton highlighted the increasing trend of monthly trips for demand-response services. In 2024, there were 5,762 trips compared to 4,886 in 2023. The presentation also noted a significant rise in ridership for same-day services, with a total of 10,329 trips reported. These rides included activities such as shopping, visits to senior centers, and medical visits.

Britton started by providing information on the services offered by Star Transit in DeSoto, then proceeded to discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 and service improvements.

She mentioned that Star Transit does not have a dedicated sales tax but does receive grant subsidies.

Star Transit currently operates in DeSoto in a Demand Response Dial-a-ride format, offering service from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rides can be booked up to two weeks in advance.

Since 2018, rides can go anywhere in DeSoto or the service area, and even outside that parameter for medical services. The service area includes the Glenn Heights UNT Station, the Social Security Office, the DART Redbird Transfer and the Redbird Health Complex, as well as Glenn Heights Park and Ride and Cedar Hill or Duncanville.

Star Transit’s fares are based on distance and range from $1 to $12.

Service efficiency was measured using the information provided regarding the introduction of the STARNow app. Same-day service has improved rider experience, leading to 96% positive reviews. The average wait time for rides has decreased from 24 minutes in 2021 to approximately 15 minutes in 2024.

Star Transit also offers staff that can help riders with disabilities, however, staff does not go into the home or to doctor’s appointments.

This ride does not cost riders. These are part of the grant funds program.

Britton also reminded Star Transit offers promo codes for discount rides for trips like job fares or voting.

Over the last few years, Star Transit has been working with TxDot and NCTCOG on grants and ways to improve services.

Star Transit is now receiving grants and last year they received 60% of the cost of $539,125 from federal subsidies for 323,475 in DeSoto Star Transit costs. That left 40% of the city’s portion at $215,650 to be paid breaking down to a monthly amount of $17,971.

Currently, Britton said DeSoto operates 38 hours of service every day with Star Transit, and the company charges per hour. Every year, the Board of Directors determines the cost of service per hour. Last year, it was $55, and this year, FY 2025, it will be $56.75.

Britton mentioned the company’s Lyft Pilot Impact, which launched in DeSoto in December 2022. The Lyft pilot program has resulted in shorter wait times, reduced costs per trip, and better control over monthly expenses. The current service model now includes UberX Share as an option, enhancing service delivery, and Britton said it will go into the company’s service portfolio and will no longer be just a pilot program.

Councilmember Place 3 Nicole Raphiel asked Britton about the current capacity compared with demand.

Britton said it depends on the demand response threshold of 10%, which would be the case before they would come to the city and say they needed to add capacity.

Britton emphasized, “We can make changes and accommodate in situations if someone is in touch to let us know.”

Place 2 Pierette Parker asked regarding the rideshare if the city had liability if someone was riding with Star Transit and something happened. Britton said no, the company has insurance.

She added, “It has been very successful, and we are pleased with what we have seen from you guys.”

Star Transit is a political subdivision of the State of Texas, providing public transportation for over 40 years. It operates as a Rural Transit District, serving multiple counties, including Kaufman, Rockwall, and areas within Dallas County, such as DeSoto, Cedar Hill, and Duncanville. They have a fleet of over 55 vehicles, STAR Transit offers demand-response and same-day services to a diverse population, including general public riders, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.