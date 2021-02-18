DART Service Updates for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Operating Scenario 2 Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans

Due to the extreme winter weather, snowfall and hazardous road conditions around North Texas, and for the safety of both our passengers and employees, DART remains in Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans.

DART Light Rail Service

DART rail service will remain suspended on Thursday, February 18.

DART Bus Service

DART buses will continue service on a Saturday schedule with limited additional service on local routes 63 and 362 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. DART is also running an additional 14 shuttle bus routes. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at https://www.dart.org/winterweather.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) Service

TRE will operate service on a Saturday schedule beginning on Thursday, February 18. There may be delays depending on weather conditions. Stay informed about any service changes by registering for TRE Alerts at www.trinityrailwayexpress.org.

DART Paratransit Service

DART Paratransit will operate limited service between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday, February 18 and 19 for medical and dialysis trips only. Regular service will resume on Saturday, February 20. Customers may book trips beginning Thursday for Friday through Monday trips. Customers who need to book trips or check the status of their trip can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at www.dart.org/ridepara.

DART GoLink Service

DART GoLink service will be unavailable on Thursday, February 18.

DART Transit Centers

While closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DART has reopened the following DART transit centers to keep passengers safe and warm from the winter weather. The stations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and we will enforce our COVID-19 procedures including social distancing and requiring masks be worn at all times.

Addison Transit Center (Addison)

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center (Dallas)

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location (Cockrell Hill)

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station (Irving)

Hampton Station (Dallas)

Illinois Station (Dallas)

Ledbetter Station (Dallas)

Parker Road Station (Plano)

DART remains in close contact with the National Weather Service (NWS) to track the severe winter weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees. Stay informed about additional service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org. If we have additional service disruptions due to the extreme weather conditions, we will continue to inform our riders of these changes through our DART Alerts, website and social media channels.

More information about DART’s Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans is available at www.DART.org/WinterWeather.

