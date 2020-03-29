DCHHS Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 29, 2020, DCHHS is reporting 49 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 488. The 10th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a woman in her 80’s who had been a resident in a long-term care facility. This individual had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36% of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Our seniors must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email. Additionally, all mentally competent residents are to be informed immediately after they wake. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to show complete compliance of these notifications within six daylight hours of a positive test,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

City of Lancaster has reported the two drive-thru testing sites will be closed tomorrow due to rain.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

Also, please remember if you are outside and visiting parks or trails, you must observe social distancing.

If you're heading to parks and trails for some fresh air or some exercise, remember to practice social distancing! pic.twitter.com/awxHliTu3F — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) March 27, 2020

