DCHHS Reopens Emergency Housing Assistance Program

Application Deadline Extended Until August 20

DALLAS – The Dallas County Health and Human Services reopened its Emergency Housing Assistance Program for Dallas County Residents last week.

The program was launched to provide short-term, rental, mortgage and utility assistance to Dallas County residents living outside the City of Dallas facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 virus.

The program, which is strictly eligibility based and processed through a lottery system, closed the assistance program as of July 9. The deadline will now be extended through August 20.

“Keeping people in their homes is critical, especially for slowing the rate of spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. “This Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide emergency assistance to individuals and families who have suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19.”

The Dallas County Health and Human Services originally began accepting and pre-screening online on July 1.

Save

Pre-Screening Application Can Be Completed Online or By Phone

The pre-screening application form is available both in English and Spanish. If an individual does not have access to the internet or is unable to access the pre-screening application online, they can call 214-819-1968 to complete the application. Pre-screening applications accepted by phone will be conducted Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please note, according to DCHHS, the submission of a pre-screening application does not guarantee eligibility or an offer of assistance. Only completed applications meeting eligibility requirements, and supported by required documentation, have been or will continue to be considered for assistance based on the availability of funds. Applicants must also be 18 years of age or older to apply.

“Given that we are encouraging families to stay home as much as possible right now, keeping people in their homes is especially critical,” Huang said of the assistance program being reopened for the next few weeks. “As we continue to fight this virus EHAP will help thousands of Dallas County families in need.”

For more information, please visit:

https://www.dallascounty.org/ehap or http://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/emergency-assistance.php

Save

Comments

comments