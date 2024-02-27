DCHHS Named Finalist in IDC Government Insights’ 7th Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
DCHHS logo

DALLAS (February 27, 2024) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has been named a finalist in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Government Insights’ seventh annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA) for data modernization efforts with the Disease Surveillance and Investigation System. The awards recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects and provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region.

“We’re honored to be nominated as a finalist in the Smart Cities North America Awards for the work that our team has done with modernizing our public health data systems,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “While the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented challenge, it prompted us to find new ways to apply and implement the latest technology available to address this and future public health issues.”

Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents.

As a next step in the nomination process, we invite the public to click the link to vote for DCHHS https://rb.gy/nyvgwy. Scroll down to the Public Health and Social Services section – option 9. Voting will be open through 5:00 pm ET Friday, March 8th. Winners will be announced on March 27th and honored at the Smart Cities Connect conference on May 7-10, 2024, in Raleigh, NC.

Previous articleFerris’ Mural Design Contest encourages artists to submit renditions of the city’s rich history
Next articleCedar Hill ISD Announces 2023-2024 Campus Teachers of the Year
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.