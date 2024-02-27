Ferris’ Mural Design Contest encourages artists to submit renditions of the city’s rich history

Facebook

FERRIS – Local, national, and international artists or artist teams are encouraged to submit their unique perceptions of Ferris’ rich history by submitting ideas for the city’s mural design contest.

With a vibrant history dating back to the early 1870s, city leaders are excited to highlight the city’s past, present, and future through the winning artist’s rendition of Ferris. The 30-foot-wide X 12-foot-tall mural will be located on the south wall of the Ferris Municipal Government Complex Building facing 6th Street.

Ferris’ Chief Operations Officer John DeLeon, who is leading the project said “The city is open to all perspectives and interpretations whether it be literally or metaphorically. The theme is honoring the history of the City of Ferris and displaying how the city’s footprint in Ellis County has always been a vital part of the region.”

The deadline for mural submissions is April 8, 2024. A selection panel will identify the most qualified artist based on artistic merit, originality, and creativity; as well as professional experience in delivering projects of a similar scale; demonstrated ability to undertake the design, creation, and installation of the artwork within the timeline; presenting artwork ideas that require little to no maintenance; and that is within the city’s proposed $10,000 budget for the entire scope of the project.

Included in the submission packet should be:

A letter of intent including experience and an explanation of why the interest in this opportunity;

A sketch or rendering of the proposed design prepared in any medium;

Examples of work similar in scope and size along with a description of past projects including materials, site, and scale.

The winning artist will be announced by mid-May.

Send inquiries and mural design submissions to John DeLeon at JohnDeleon@ferristexas.gov.