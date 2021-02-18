Mary Lou Retton at 4word Virtual Gala Feb. 27

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The 4word 2021 Virtual Gala: An Evening with Mary Lou Retton, is Feb. 27. The gala event is moderated by trailblazing sports agent Molly Fletcher and presented by Toyota. The sixth annual online celebration, filmed live from The Slate multi-media studios in Dallas, features an entertaining discussion with its celebrity guests.

A live and silent auction, and a customized gift that commemorates the special occasion, are also featured. The 4word 2021 Virtual Gala champions the nonprofit’s ten years of empowering and inspiring women in the workplace. Through personal connection and mentorship, the women are able to reach their God-given potential with confidence. The gala will be held Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Individual tickets start at $500, available to purchase at 4wordwomen.org/gala.

“Fur organization’s landmark 10th Anniversary, we are honored to have two incredible and inspirational powerhouses take the stage, providing insight on how to perform at peak levels to achieve professional and personal success based on the characteristics of real-life champions,” says Diane Paddison, founder and executive director of 4word.

Mary Lou Retton

Mary Lou Retton is an international household name as one of America’s best-known Olympians. She was the first American woman to win the All-Around Gold Medal in women’s gymnastics. Retton won five medals total, the most won by any athlete at the 1984 Olympics. She continues to touch millions of lives as a motivational speaker, gymnastics media expert and commentator, budding actress, author, and global “Fitness Ambassador.” She has received countless awards and recognition, from being the first woman to appear on the Wheaties Box to receiving The Flo Hyman Award by First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1995 for her spirit, dignity, and commitment to excellence.

Molly Fletcher is a trailblazer in every sense of the word – a rare talent of business wisdom, relationship brilliance and unwavering optimism. Complementing the gala stage with an Olympian, Molly thrived as one of the world’s first female sports agents, recruiting and representing hundreds of sport’s biggest names. Clients include Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, PGA TOUR golfer Matt Kuchar, broadcaster Erin Andrews, and basketball championship coaches Tom Izzo and Doc Rivers. Fletcher is now a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author of five books, and host of the Game Changers podcast focused on maximizing one’s influence and potential.

4word 2021 Virtual Gala

4word 2021 Virtual Gala: An Evening with Mary Lou Retton is made possible by the generous support of Toyota (Presenting Sponsor); Linda Buford, Locke Lord LLP, Valiant Integrated Services, and Monica and Leland White (Gold Sponsors); and Swallowtail Group and FedEx Office (Silver Sponsors), among others.

4word is a global faith-based community that empowers and inspires women in the workplace through personal connection and mentoring to reach their God-given potential with confidence. 4word’s global programming provides tools and resources to connect, support and encourage women as they face opportunities and challenges in their careers and personal lives. Through these connections, 4word women build authentic friendships with women who share their Christ-centered values. www.4wordwomen.org

