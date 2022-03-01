The Porch Pour is OPEN, But You’ll Need Reservations

Facebook

It’s here! But there’s a waiting list. The long-awaited Porch Pour is finally opening the doors to their fine-dining restaurant housed in a beautifully renovated historic mansion in Midlothian March 2. Co-owners Ashton and Tawny Schaffer said they are only taking reservations for now. As the first restaurant to open in the unique Founders Row entertainment district of downtown Midlothian, The Porch Pour is also the first fine-dining establishment to open in the area.

Executive Chef Eugenio Torres took us on a recent walk-through of the restaurant, and proudly showed off the shiny new kitchen. The chef said they are still training and hope to hire a few more people for the restaurant to ensure top quality service to everyone who dines there.

Chef Torres was stirring a delicious-smelling beef broth that he said was made from beef raised on a West Texas cattle ranch owned by the owners’ relatives. Chef said his favorite dish on the menu is the Ribeye 20 ounce steak from beef raised on Walser Farms.

Beef and Pork From Family Farms

The chef was also preparing pork belly from the pigs raised on another of their relative’s farms. Their chickens are purchased from area farms, he said, along with a variety of local vegetables. They also purchase coffee from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters Coffee, and a few specialty items from a local bakery.

“Nobody else has such great access to the kind of beef and pork we serve,” Chef Torres said, “and everything we serve is as high quality as our meat products. We use only the freshest and very best quality available at the marketplace. The Porch Pour is just as advertised, it’s real farm to fork dining.”

The Porch Pour

The restaurant will only be open for dinner on week days: Wed.-Thurs. from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m. On weekends, they are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, and from 3 to 11 p.m. for dinner Sat. Sunday they serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3-10 p.m.

For more information or to find a link to make your reservations through Open Table, visit ThePorchPour.com. Their address is 319 E. Ave. G in Founders Row in downtown Midlothian.