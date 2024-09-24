Longtime Friends Reunite at The Lovin’ Oven: Celebrating 49 Years of Bakery Tradition and a Lifetime of Memories

Facebook

A couple of months ago Suzanne Maxwell received what she called the most pleasant of

surprises. She answered the phone, and it was the daughter of her longtime friend, Judy

Houchens.

Judy opened The Lovin’ Oven Bakery in Lancaster 49 years ago. Her daughter was calling to say her mom wanted to come to celebrate the date, along with celebrating her 88th

birthday.

“It warmed my heart. I was so excited she wanted to come to my bakery for some of her favorite things,” Suzanne said. “I was crying. I was so happy. I hadn’t heard from her in a long time.”

Judy had moved away, but, it turns out she had not forgotten her good friend, with whom she actually worked for a while. Judy sold the bakery to an elderly couple, for whom Suzanne worked for seven years, then Suzanne bought it around 35 years ago.

Judy then worked with Suzanne for a bit, growing a great friendship. Suzanne also

credits her for much of the bakery’s long-running success.

“We were really close. I learned a lot from Judy. She told me so many great stories,” Suzanne said, adding with a chuckle, “I learned how to do things so many things wouldn’t happen. I guess it worked.”

Suzanne had planned a vacation, but she said Judy insisted on waiting until her friend returned before coming to town for the dual celebration.

“She said I’ll wait until you get back,” Suzanne said. “She just wasn’t going to come if I wasn’t here – and I’m glad she did because it was such an amazing day.”

Suzanne said she hadn’t seen Judy in at least 15 years, but she’s never forgotten all the things she learned from Judy that she originally instilled in the business. She said the greatest asset of all from Judy that she (Suzanne) continues is great customer service.

And, of course, the delicious goodies.

“Cookies, pies, cakes from scratch, just like you make at home,” Suzanne said. That’s how

we’ve always done it, and that’s how we’ll always do it.”

Judy made sure to enjoy such delicacies at her visit, Suzanne said.

“I made her favorite cake, German chocolate. And she bought a bunch of Hello Dolly bars, her favorite,” Suzanne said.

Judy brought about 30 of her family and friends. After they enjoyed the many bakery goodies, the party continued across the street at La Calle Doce Mexican restaurant.

Next August, The Lovin’ Oven will turn 50. And while she won’t be around in another half

century, Suzanne hopes her precious business, which began with the dream of her great friend, will still be around.

“I have a granddaughter who wants it so bad, so it’s possible,” Suzanne said. It’s a special

place with an extraordinary history, so it would be great if that were the case.”