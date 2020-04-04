Dallas County Update: 4/4/20 94 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 4, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 94 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,015. The 18th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a man in his 30’s who was as resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“April will be critical. The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together North Texas, we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Twenty-one hospitals on Friday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
Here are the aggregate totals for Friday, as reported by the 21 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,233
Beds occupied: 2,686
Total ICU beds: 777
ICU beds occupied: 422
Total ventilators: 886
Ventilators in use: 301
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
The City is seeking compliance from hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.