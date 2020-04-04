Dallas County Update: 4/4/20 94 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 4, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 94 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,015. The 18th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a man in his 30’s who was as resident of the city of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“April will be critical. The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives. Together North Texas, we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Twenty-one hospitals on Friday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Here are the aggregate totals for Friday, as reported by the 21 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,233

Beds occupied: 2,686

Total ICU beds: 777

ICU beds occupied: 422

Total ventilators: 886

Ventilators in use: 301

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

The City is seeking compliance from hospitals that have not yet reported numbers.

