Dallas County Reports Three DeSoto Resident Deaths From COVID-19

Dallas County Reports 399 Additional COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 399 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,464, including 843 confirmed deaths.

The total probable case count in Dallas is 2,530, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 399 new cases reported today, 44 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system.

The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.

The additional 5 deaths being reported today include the following 4 confirmed and 1 probable deaths:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

227 School Aged Children Diagnosed With COVID-19 From Aug. 6- 14th

From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

“Today we have 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 of which are very old cases from April, May and June that were lost in the State’s system. We are also reporting five deaths (one probable), ranging in ages from a person in their 40’s up to people in their 80’s. The overall trend is a gradual decline, and if we maintain our community resolve to wear masks, maintain six-foot distancing, use good hand hygiene, and forgo unnecessary trips and any activities around people who are not wearing a mask one hundred percent of the time, we will continue to see the numbers improve, less people get sick, more businesses stay open, more activities become permissible and our kids getting back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

