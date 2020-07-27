Dallas County Reports 426 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County COVID-19 Numbers, Glitch Or Downward Trend?

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am July 27, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 426 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 47,239, including 607 confirmed deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 1,450 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July. During this timeframe, 29 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 4 admitted to intensive care units. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

One Third of Deaths Associated With Long-term Care Facilities

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 22% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 29. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of the 607 confirmed deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Due to reporting changes implemented by Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services, we’ve been advised that detailed bed census information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council will be unavailable for the next few days.

Jenkins Says Continue Wearing Masks

“Today’s numbers are lower than they have been since July 22. Although there is some concern that some of the testing may not be getting through on the reports due to a potential glitch in the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system, I’m increasingly optimistic that your use of masks and sacrificial delay of unnecessary trips outside the home for things other than necessities are having an impact on flattening the recent explosion in cases since the Governor’s Open Texas plan was implemented. Please keep wearing your mask and don’t let up on making smart decisions. Public health and our economy can’t afford it.

For detailed advice from doctors on which activities to participate in and how to participate in those activities, please go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org, and when you leave your home, even if you’re walking the dog and think you won’t see other people, take a mask with you because you could run into people. If you’re walking on a trail, and people are walking the opposite direction, you’ll be within six feet of one another so please wear your face covering, and although not mandated by the Governor’s or Dallas County’s order, the CDC strongly encourages children over age two to wear a face covering. As I’ve said before, please avoid any business where a face mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Save

Comments

comments