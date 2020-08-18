Dallas County Reports 237 New COVID-19 Cases, 550 Are Backlog

Dallas County Continues Receiving COVID-19 Backlog Reports

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 787 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,065, including 839 confirmed deaths. The total probable case count in Dallas is 2,526, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional 10 deaths being reported today are the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

227 Children Diagnosed With COVID-19 From Aug. 6-14th

From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. That includes 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Jenkins Says Its Unsure When State’s ELR System Will Be Fixed

“Today we have 237 new COVID-19 positive cases to be reported of people who were tested in August. The State also gave us 550 cases of people whose tests were lost from July and June. We provided a similar breakdown for Sunday and have requested but not received one for yesterday’s numbers. Keep in mind that it’s also possible that some of the cases from August were from early August and lost briefly in the State’s electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system as well.

The most accurate numbers for trends come out each Tuesday and Friday in the Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary report which is attached. With the uncertainty around when the State’s ELR system will be fixed, we should pay particularly close attention to this COVID-19 Summary report. Figure 1 of the report shows a significant decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases by date of test collection and includes all the backlogged cases reported through 8pm last night to DCHHS.

It is quite understandable at this point that people would have concerns about computer programs, coding errors, contractors who did not mail things timely and other human errors around testing and reporting; however, the underlying science and the medical recommendations to you and the public are sound, and when employed, are effective around the globe. For instance, in jurisdictions with a masking requirement, you’ve seen a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases and the trajectory of infection. Study after study shows that six-foot social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding unnecessary trips and crowds, and staying away from unmasked people outside your family are proven measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

There’s a lot of uncertainty out there but one thing that is not in doubt is that we will get through this together, and the best way for us to do that is to listen to the doctors who have trained their entire adult lives for this moment. If we all make our best decisions individually, for our family, and for our businesses, we will have less North Texans get sick, more businesses stay open, and our children back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Save

Comments

comments